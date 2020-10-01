Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,876 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.50% and a negative net margin of 170.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Dawson James lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

