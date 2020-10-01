Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the August 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 961,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.96.

Shares of APTO opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.69.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, VP Jotin Marango sold 62,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $380,151.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William G. Rice sold 168,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $1,021,790.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,014.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,284 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

