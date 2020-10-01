Short Interest in Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) Increases By 19.5%

Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the August 31st total of 227,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKTX. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKTX opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akari Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

