easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 850 by HSBC

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective by equities research analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EZJ. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 541 ($7.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 752 ($9.83) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 894.37 ($11.69).

EZJ opened at GBX 501.60 ($6.55) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 576.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 622.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

In other easyJet news, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, with a total value of £9,935.31 ($12,982.24). Also, insider Charles Gurassa purchased 90,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, for a total transaction of £499,935.14 ($653,253.81). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 92,085 shares of company stock worth $51,031,651.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

