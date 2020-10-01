CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a GBX 326 ($4.26) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CMC Markets from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 291 ($3.80).

Shares of LON:CMCX opened at GBX 309.50 ($4.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.21. CMC Markets has a 52 week low of GBX 104.93 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 376.50 ($4.92). The firm has a market cap of $899.77 million and a PE ratio of 10.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 322.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 258.11.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Analyst Recommendations for CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

easyJet PT Set at GBX 850 by HSBC
easyJet PT Set at GBX 850 by HSBC
CMC Markets Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity
CMC Markets Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity
Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Card Factory
Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Card Factory
Card Factory Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt
Card Factory Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt
TriMas Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
TriMas Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on TTM Technologies
Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on TTM Technologies


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report