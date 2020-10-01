Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Card Factory (LON:CARD)

Card Factory (LON:CARD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.63% from the company’s current price.

CARD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Card Factory in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 77 ($1.01).

LON:CARD opened at GBX 34.10 ($0.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.91, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $116.49 million and a P/E ratio of 2.30. Card Factory has a 1-year low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 179.90 ($2.35).

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

