Card Factory (LON:CARD) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Card Factory in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 77 ($1.01).

Shares of LON CARD opened at GBX 34.10 ($0.45) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.91. Card Factory has a one year low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a one year high of GBX 179.90 ($2.35). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 42.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.49 million and a PE ratio of 2.30.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

