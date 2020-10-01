TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TriMas’ earnings estimates for the current quarter and current year have been stable of late. The company’s Packaging group will gain from increasing demand for personal hygiene products, home and industrial cleaning, food and beverage as well as pharmaceuticals amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company is efficiently managing production capacity to align with current demand conditions due to slowdown in customer orders. Moreover, the company continues to focus on leveraging the TriMas Business Model to improve management and performance of businesses. Furthermore, TriMas' focus on cost-reductions will also stoke growth. However, TriMas continues to expect bleak demand for its products in the Aerospace and Specialty Products segments owing to the pandemic-induced slowdown in the commercial and business aviation end markets.”

Get TriMas alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of TRS opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. TriMas has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $33.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.14 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriMas will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in TriMas by 23.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in TriMas by 10.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TriMas by 9.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in TriMas by 19.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

Read More: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.