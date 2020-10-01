Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Research analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TTMI. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTMI stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.83. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.88 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Anthony J. Princiotta sold 6,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $78,045.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,865 shares in the company, valued at $176,744.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 78.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.