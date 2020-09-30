Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,011 Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,011 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. ValuEngine raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

TOL opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $49.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

In other news, COO Robert Parahus sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,411.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $1,435,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,033.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 552,458 shares of company stock worth $23,762,492 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

