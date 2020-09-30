United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of United Natural Foods worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 8,633.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 63,366 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,099,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

UNFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $7.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $882.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. United Natural Foods Inc has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $23.38.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.34. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.