Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $13.62 Million Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,844 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.40% of United Natural Foods worth $13,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in United Natural Foods by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in United Natural Foods by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 105,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $882.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. United Natural Foods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNFI. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $7.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

