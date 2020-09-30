Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $18.45 Million Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 754,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $18,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth about $52,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 88.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $98,000.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Shares of HCSG opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.50. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $31.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.41 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.204 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.