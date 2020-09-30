Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 2,126 Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 15.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAKE opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -112.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $295.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

