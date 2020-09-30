Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 255,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

KTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.19, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.27 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 734.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.