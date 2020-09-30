Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,515 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.19% of Franklin Street Properties worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,036,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,587,000 after buying an additional 355,752 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $789,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after buying an additional 120,925 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSP shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $204,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,429.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy purchased 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $136,887.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,650.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 78,900 shares of company stock valued at $353,667.

FSP stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22).

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

