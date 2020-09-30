Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 259,481 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 83.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,663 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 259,481 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at about $8,879,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,120,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,901 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 24,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $543,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. Tripadvisor Inc has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

See Also: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.