Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 159,541 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,248 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 159,541 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $14,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at $2,471,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the second quarter worth about $8,879,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $41.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. Tripadvisor’s revenue was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

In other Tripadvisor news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 24,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $543,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.