Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,340 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,316 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.68% of Washington Federal worth $13,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 67.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Washington Federal by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after acquiring an additional 384,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Washington Federal by 68.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

WAFD stock opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.91. Washington Federal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAFD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $122,748.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $920,447.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 7,378 shares of company stock worth $171,336 in the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

