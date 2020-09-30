Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 428,405 Shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,405 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CareDx in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 267.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CareDx in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CareDx by 58.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CareDx in the first quarter valued at about $73,000.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.82 and a beta of 1.00. CareDx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 13,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $478,304.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,632,177.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,008 shares of company stock worth $1,137,204. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

