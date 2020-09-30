Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,353 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $18,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 17.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 104.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $63.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.70.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAWW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

In related news, CMO Michael Steen sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $778,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 153,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,177,148.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $241,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,913 shares of company stock worth $3,877,158 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

