Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $18 Million Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,694 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Adtalem Global Education worth $17,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATGE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Adtalem Global Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $259.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.52 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

