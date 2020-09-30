Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210,236 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.07% of American Assets Trust worth $17,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 23.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 19,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 10.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.06 per share, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.69 per share, with a total value of $493,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,574 over the last 90 days. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.88. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $49.26.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.