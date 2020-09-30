Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 808,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Hancock Whitney worth $17,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,672,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after buying an additional 326,692 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,655,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,313,000 after buying an additional 107,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after buying an additional 47,546 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,442,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after buying an additional 45,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on HWC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $67,946.22.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $311.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

