1,466,236 Shares in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,466,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at $2,555,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,807,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,080,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ChampionX in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80. ChampionX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The business had revenue of $298.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. ChampionX’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Profile

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

