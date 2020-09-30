Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,179 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Ingevity worth $13,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,442,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 1,796.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 325,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after buying an additional 308,390 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 10,206.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 289,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after buying an additional 286,196 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 388.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after buying an additional 243,883 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity by 2,176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 197,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ingevity from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.28. Ingevity Corp has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

