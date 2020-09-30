Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 14.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 813,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,722,000 after buying an additional 104,126 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 36.3% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 91,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 24,463 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter worth $975,000. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 150.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,682,000 after buying an additional 331,726 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCEP. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ABN Amro raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $58.94.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.