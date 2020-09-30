Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 153,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 666,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 886,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,848,000 after acquiring an additional 171,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 203,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GNL opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. Global Net Lease Inc has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 12.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

