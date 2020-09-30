Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,362 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,934 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

HBAN opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

