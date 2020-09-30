26,800 Shares in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 26,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 1,029.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 933.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

AA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

AA stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.22. Alcoa Corp has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Corp will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

