Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,200 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 27.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,248 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 159,541 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the second quarter worth $2,471,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the second quarter worth $8,879,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the second quarter worth $2,120,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. Tripadvisor Inc has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 24,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $543,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

