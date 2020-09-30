Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $309,000 in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,216 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Merchants alerts:

NASDAQ FRME opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $42.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.30 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Merchants from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.