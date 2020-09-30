Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,178,446 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,428,574 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178,446 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Southwestern Energy worth $13,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 37,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWN opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

