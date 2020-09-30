California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter valued at $3,562,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Steelcase by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 974,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 259,697 shares during the period. Springowl Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of SCS opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.67 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

