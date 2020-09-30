Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Sykes Enterprises worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYKE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,390,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,830,000 after buying an additional 70,523 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,505,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,637,000 after buying an additional 206,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,952,000 after buying an additional 73,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,817,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 375,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,197,000 after buying an additional 24,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.52.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.49. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $150,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

