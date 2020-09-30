Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 578 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SJW. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SJW Group during the first quarter worth about $16,536,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SJW Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in SJW Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in SJW Group during the first quarter worth about $437,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.24. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.23. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $147.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.09 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 71.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

