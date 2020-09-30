Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $932,000 Stock Holdings in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in NetGear were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetGear by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 450,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 168,988 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of NetGear by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NetGear by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 28,866 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,442,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth about $551,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on NetGear from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on NetGear from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on NetGear from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetGear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of NTGR opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. NetGear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $34.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $927.32 million, a PE ratio of 70.48 and a beta of 1.11.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. NetGear had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $280.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $63,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $87,315.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,704.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,612 shares of company stock worth $6,283,577. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

