ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of ProAssurance worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in ProAssurance by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in ProAssurance by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in ProAssurance by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in ProAssurance by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Shares of PRA stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $42.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.28.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $221.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRA. Bank of America lowered ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded ProAssurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.