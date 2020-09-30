Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENTA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 27,220 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 802.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 29,897 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 262,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 134,209 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91. The company has a market capitalization of $899.83 million, a P/E ratio of 560.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENTA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

