Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 26.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $97,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $99,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 77.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

PDCO opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $78,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

