Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,029 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.09 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

