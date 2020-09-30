Sei Investments Co. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,048 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 110.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 63.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 21.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director John C. Erickson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.96 per share, with a total value of $51,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $283,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victor K. Nichols bought 4,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.66 per share, with a total value of $249,078.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,661.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

BOH stock opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $95.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

