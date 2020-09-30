Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $736,000 Stock Holdings in Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,093 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Aphria worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aphria by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aphria during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Aphria by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Aphria by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Aphria by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares in the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aphria alerts:

APHA has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Aphria from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Aphria from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Shares of NYSE APHA opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. Aphria Inc has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aphria Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.