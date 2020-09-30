FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO John Alan Smith Sells 1,823 Shares

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO John Alan Smith sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.66, for a total transaction of $464,245.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,963.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Alan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of FedEx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04.

FDX opened at $253.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $259.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.99 and a 200 day moving average of $156.70.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $403,607,000 after purchasing an additional 62,064 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in FedEx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $311,084,000 after buying an additional 135,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FedEx by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $299,953,000 after buying an additional 393,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in FedEx by 212.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,592,000 after buying an additional 1,438,225 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.60.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

