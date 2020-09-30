Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Schrodinger by 717.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 74,557 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter worth $5,190,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter worth $2,555,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter worth $2,938,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Schrodinger from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schrodinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Schrodinger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

In related news, insider Ramy Farid sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $8,915,400.00. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $7,137,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,432,808 shares of company stock worth $212,714,174.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. Schrodinger Inc has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $99.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.49.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schrodinger Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Schrodinger

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

