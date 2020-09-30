Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Position in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 42.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 88.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apogee Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $41.07. The company has a market cap of $557.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.89 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

