Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,340 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Arvinas worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARVN. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Arvinas by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 14,631 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after buying an additional 31,373 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.10. Arvinas Inc has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.40.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 182.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Arvinas Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $34,489.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at $110,114.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARVN. BidaskClub upgraded Arvinas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

