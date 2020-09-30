Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 14,050 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,298,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Murphy Oil worth $17,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 362.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,658,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,102,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,540,000 after acquiring an additional 958,974 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,365,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1,957.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 541,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 515,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 485,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUR opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 3.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $211.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $25,248.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MUR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research cut Murphy Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. MKM Partners upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

