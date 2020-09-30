Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 92,538 Shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,538 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evertec were worth $13,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Evertec during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evertec by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Evertec by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evertec during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. Evertec Inc has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.52.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Evertec had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 45.03%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Evertec’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evertec Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

EVTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Evertec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Evertec in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Evertec from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evertec presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Evertec Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

