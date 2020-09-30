Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,583 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Beigene worth $14,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beigene by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Beigene by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Beigene by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Beigene by 7.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Beigene news, CFO Howard Liang sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $3,503,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,415 shares in the company, valued at $42,149,222.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 17,362 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $3,422,223.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,069,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,343,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,679 shares of company stock worth $96,167,429 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BGNE. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beigene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.11.

Beigene stock opened at $281.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Beigene Ltd has a 12 month low of $114.41 and a 12 month high of $284.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $65.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a negative net margin of 620.47%. On average, analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

